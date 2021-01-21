Osun state bans vigil, imposes 10pm to 5am curfew

To combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has banned vigils and crusades and announced a daily dusk-to-dawn curfew from 10:00 pm till 5:00 until further notice.

The directives were contained in a new set of guidelines to enforce non-pharmaceutical safety protocols against coronavirus signed by the Secretary to State Government Wole Oyebamiji.

The government explained that the spike in the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state had made it necessary for more stringent measures.

In the new guidelines, the government also banned social events unless with approval from the state, adding that even with the approval, no gathering should have more than 50 participants.

The statement reads: “No religious gatherings should exceed two hours per time of gathering. Vigils and crusades are banned till further notice. Religious organisations should operate at only 30 percent capacity of their space.”

It further reads: “There will be a dusk to dawn curfew every day from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am. Enforcement teams have been set up in every Local Government and Area Office across the State, to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols.”

The government also ordered eateries, restaurants, joints, and bars to operate at 50 percent capacity and ensure adequate physical distancing of customers.