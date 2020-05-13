Osun PDP Elders’ caucus wants Adagunodo reinstated as Chairman

The People’s Democratic Party Elders’ Caucus in Osun State has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) and the highest decision making bodies of the party to resolve the internal waggling in the state chapter of the party so that the party could live up to expectations in the coming elections.

The caucus, at an emergency meeting convened at the instance of its Deputy Chairman, High Chief Dele Faseru, appealed to the leadership of the party to allow Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo completes the rest of his term saying that the petition bothering on malfeasance, maladministration and anti-party activities levelled against him were “spurious.”

In a communique signed and forwarded to pressmen in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, Tuesday, High Chief Dele Faseru described the current state of the party as a toxic situation which requires careful management.

The communique, a copy of which was forwarded to the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus reads in part; “the recent development in the Peoples Democratic Party, Osun State Chapter, in respect of the step-aside order placed on Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo as the Osun State PDP Chairman elicited quality reactions across the party echelons throughout the State.”

“The issues raised in the letter of step aside alleging ‘malfeasance, maladministration and anti-party activities’ and we found out that all the allegations were indeed spurious. But that is not the core concern of the Ijesa PDP Elders’ Caucus at the moment. Our interest is the sustenance of the unity of purpose, stability and ultimate electioneering success of the party in the State, especially that we are mindful of the fact that in no time, other rounds of elections are around the corner. The PDP Elders in Ijesaland and across the State are fully aware of the general pulse of the polity that is positively on the side of our party. Hence, the current toxic situation requires careful management so we will not fall foul political profligacy and tactlessness.