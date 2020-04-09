Osun APC reps members donate N5m to combat Coronavirus

The six All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives members from Osun have donated N5 million to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in their state.

The APC reps members are Amobi Yunusa Akintola (Iwo/Ayedire Olao-luwaFederal constituency); Olufemi Fakeye (Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro federal constituency); Taiwo Oluga, (Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency) ; Olubukola Oyewo (Irepodun/Olorunda/Orolu/Osogbo); Lawrence Ayeni (Ijesa South Federal Constituency comprises of Ilesa West/East/Atakumosa West/East) and Rasheed Afolabi (Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin Federal constituency).

The 6 members had earlier agreed with their counterparts in the House to donate their two months salary to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria .

The 5m fresh donation to Osun is to assist the state cushion the effect of the lockdown of the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Gboyega Oyetola last week Tuesday, constituted a 21-man Food and Relief committee that was saddled with the responsibility of working out modalities to cushion the effect of restriction placed on human and vehicular movements amid the coronavirus outbreak