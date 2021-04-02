Osun 2022: Adeleke will fly PDP ticket again – Odeyemi

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 governorship election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke will be retained in next year’s election in the state, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, has said.

Odeyemi disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital on Thursday during a chat with journalists at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said stakeholders in the party were making efforts to resolve the internal crisis in the party in the state to enable it to win next year’s governorship election.