Osinbajo’s top aide recovers from COVID-19

The Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has announced his recovery from COVID -19 infection.

Ojodu announced that he tested positive to the virus on December 23.

However, Ojodu disclosed that he had tested negative in a post on his LinkedIn handle on Monday.

“After a deadly attack by Covid-19 and four weeks of uncertainty, I AM BACK. Here is thanking God, my doctors, my family, bosses, friends and colleagues. God bless you all. Please stay safe and observe the prescribed protocols.”

Many public figures including Governors Nasir, El-rufai and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Kaduna and Lagos respectively have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and have since recovered.