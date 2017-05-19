Osinbajo’s brother, Keyamo shortlisted for SAN

One of the brothers of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Osinbajo and a human rights lawyer, Festus Keyamo, are among the 91 people shortlisted for the prestigious senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.
The Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) released a list of 91 candidates considered for SAN on Thursday.
Gambo Saleh, secretary of LPPC, said the candidates comprised 67 practising lawyers and 24 legal scholars.
In 2016, 50 candidates shortlisted but only 22 were conferred with the title.
FULL LIST
PRACTISING LAWYERS
1 Olaniyi Maruph Olopade
2 Adeyinka Patrick Olumide
3 Cosmas Ikechukwu Enweluzo
4 Metong Bertram Robert
5 Sylvester Emenike Elema
6 Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim
7 Ekemejero Ohwovoriloe
8 Ayo Asala
9 John Olusegun Odubela
10 Ikenna Victor Egbuna
11 Omokayode Adebayo Dada
12 Chiesonu Igbojamuike Okpoko
13 Edwin Sunday Obiorah
14 Chukwudi Nwabufo
15 Gboyega Oyewole
16 Benjamin Osaka
17 Stephen Zakari Adehi
18 Festus Keyamo
19 Louis Alozie
20 Kamaldeen Ajibade
21 Joshua Musa
22 Olumide Ayeni
23 Sulaiman Usaman
24 Orok Inag Ironbar
25 Emeka Okpoko
26 Wole Agunbiade
27 Olusegun Fabunmi
28 Sonny Wogu
29 Adewale Atake
30 Wilcox Abereton
31 Oluwole Iyamu
32 Kenneth Ahia
33 Olukayode Enitan
34 Olabowale Taiwo
35 George Igbokwe
36 Kehinde Ogunwumiju
37 Akeem Agbaje
38 Adekola Olawoye
39 Ikhide Ehighelua
40 Olusegun Jolaawo
41 Godwin Omoaka
42 Francis Egele
43 Akinlolu Osinbajo
44 Ishaka Mudi
45 Olusola Oke
46 Emmanuel Achukwu
47 Michael Bisade
48 Ama Etuwewe
49 Abdul Ajana
50 Johnson Ugboduma
51 Johnnie Egwuonwu
52 Olayode Delano
53 Bert Igwilo
54 Johnson Ojo
55 Oyetolu Oshobi
56 Ejike Ezenwa
57 John Majiyagbe
58 Chibuike Nwokeukwu
59 Orji Nwafor
60 Oluseun Takintayo
61 Olusegun Fowowe
62 Ibrahim Mohammed
63 Edmund Obiagwu
64 Sani Garun-Gabbas
65 Oba Madubachi
66 Owpseni Ajayi
67 Charles Oguejiofor
ACADEMIC CATEGORY
1 Ganiu Oke
2 Bolagi Owasanoye
3 Joseph Abugu
4 Offornze Amucheazi
5 Olarewaju Fagbohun
6 Adedeji Adekunle
7 Adebambo Adewopo
8 Oladejo Olowu
9 Enefiok Essien
10 Oghenemaro Emiri
11 Muhammed Akanbi
12 Oluyemisi Bamgbose
13 Rasheed Ijaodola
14 Sylvester Shikyil
15 Alphonsus Alubo
16 IkechiI Mgbeoji
17 Sampson Erugo
18 James Akhere
19 Mohammed Yusuf
20 Damilola Olawuyi
21 Olayinka Omorogbe
22 Mamman Lawan
23 Bankole Sodipo
24 Sani Adam