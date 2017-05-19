Osinbajo’s brother, Keyamo shortlisted for SAN

One of the brothers of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Osinbajo and a human rights lawyer, Festus Keyamo, are among the 91 people shortlisted for the prestigious senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.

The Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) released a list of 91 candidates considered for SAN on Thursday.

Gambo Saleh, secretary of LPPC, said the candidates comprised 67 practising lawyers and 24 legal scholars.

In 2016, 50 candidates shortlisted but only 22 were conferred with the title.

FULL LIST

PRACTISING LAWYERS

1 Olaniyi Maruph Olopade

2 Adeyinka Patrick Olumide

3 Cosmas Ikechukwu Enweluzo

4 Metong Bertram Robert

5 Sylvester Emenike Elema

6 Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim

7 Ekemejero Ohwovoriloe

8 Ayo Asala

9 John Olusegun Odubela

10 Ikenna Victor Egbuna

11 Omokayode Adebayo Dada

12 Chiesonu Igbojamuike Okpoko

13 Edwin Sunday Obiorah

14 Chukwudi Nwabufo

15 Gboyega Oyewole

16 Benjamin Osaka

17 Stephen Zakari Adehi

18 Festus Keyamo

19 Louis Alozie

20 Kamaldeen Ajibade

21 Joshua Musa

22 Olumide Ayeni

23 Sulaiman Usaman

24 Orok Inag Ironbar

25 Emeka Okpoko

26 Wole Agunbiade

27 Olusegun Fabunmi

28 Sonny Wogu

29 Adewale Atake

30 Wilcox Abereton

31 Oluwole Iyamu

32 Kenneth Ahia

33 Olukayode Enitan

34 Olabowale Taiwo

35 George Igbokwe

36 Kehinde Ogunwumiju

37 Akeem Agbaje

38 Adekola Olawoye

39 Ikhide Ehighelua

40 Olusegun Jolaawo

41 Godwin Omoaka

42 Francis Egele

43 Akinlolu Osinbajo

44 Ishaka Mudi

45 Olusola Oke

46 Emmanuel Achukwu

47 Michael Bisade

48 Ama Etuwewe

49 Abdul Ajana

50 Johnson Ugboduma

51 Johnnie Egwuonwu

52 Olayode Delano

53 Bert Igwilo

54 Johnson Ojo

55 Oyetolu Oshobi

56 Ejike Ezenwa

57 John Majiyagbe

58 Chibuike Nwokeukwu

59 Orji Nwafor

60 Oluseun Takintayo

61 Olusegun Fowowe

62 Ibrahim Mohammed

63 Edmund Obiagwu

64 Sani Garun-Gabbas

65 Oba Madubachi

66 Owpseni Ajayi

67 Charles Oguejiofor

ACADEMIC CATEGORY

1 Ganiu Oke

2 Bolagi Owasanoye

3 Joseph Abugu

4 Offornze Amucheazi

5 Olarewaju Fagbohun

6 Adedeji Adekunle

7 Adebambo Adewopo

8 Oladejo Olowu

9 Enefiok Essien

10 Oghenemaro Emiri

11 Muhammed Akanbi

12 Oluyemisi Bamgbose

13 Rasheed Ijaodola

14 Sylvester Shikyil

15 Alphonsus Alubo

16 IkechiI Mgbeoji

17 Sampson Erugo

18 James Akhere

19 Mohammed Yusuf

20 Damilola Olawuyi

21 Olayinka Omorogbe

22 Mamman Lawan

23 Bankole Sodipo

24 Sani Adam