Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently presiding over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

This is the first federal executive council meeting after President Buhari made a return to London for medical treatment and the fifth meeting that will be held in his absence.

The meeting started at about 10 am at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

It will be recalled that after returning from his last medical trip in March, President Muhammadu Buhari had changed the kick off time of the weekly meeting from 10 am to 11 am.

Buhari is currently in London for what he called medical follow-up.