Osinbajo orders probe of suspended NHIS boss

cting President Yemi Osinbajo has granted permission for the probe of suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance, Prof. Usman Yusuf, Punch reports.

Yusuf was suspended after he was accused of fraud to the tune of N960m.

The message was conveyed in a letter signed by Osinbajo’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye, which was addressed to the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

In the letter, the acting President asked the minister to take ‘necessary action’ against the suspended NHIS boss.

Osinbajo also attached two petitions written against the suspended NHIS boss and asked Adewole to also look into them.

The letter read in part, “His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Acting-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, is in receipt of the referred two petitions in which allegations of fraud and abuse of office were levied against the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf; and has directed that the petitions be forwarded to you for inquiry and necessary action.

“Please accept the assurances of His Excellency, the Acting President’s consideration and best wishes.”

Recall that the House of Representatives had ordered the health minister to immediately reinstate the NHIS boss seven days and halt the re-accreditation of Health Maintenance Organisations.

The lower chamber had claimed that Yusuf was being punished for exposing corruption in the NHIS during his speech at a reps committee hearing.