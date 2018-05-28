Osinbajo meets Saraki, Kwankwaso, other nPDP members

A delegation of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government,has met with the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) faction in the Akinnola Aguda House.

The APC delegation is led by Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The nPDP delegation was led by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

In the APC camp are are Lawal Shuaib, Deputy Chairman of the APC, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, Deputy Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ade Ipaye and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, Leader of the nPDP Kawu Baraje and Gov. Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara led the New PDP camp.

Others on the nPDP delegation are former Kano governor Senator Rabui Musa Kwakwanso, former Governor of Adamawa State Murtala Nyako, a former leader of the PDP Senator Barnabas Gemade, former governor of Gombe State Sen. Danjuma Goje and other House of Representatives members.