Osinbajo escapes death as chopper makes emergency landing

The helicopter that conveyed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the graduation ceremony of the Senior Division Course 1 of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, yesterday made an emergency landing after takeoff.

The vice president was said to be returning to the Presidential Villa from the event when his helicopter developed a fault.

It was gathered that the helicopter emitted thick smoke as it made an emergency landing minutes after takeoff.

The incident made the vice president to be conveyed to the Presidential Villa by road.

Via Twitter last night, Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said his boss avoided using his chopper back to the State House for “technical reasons”.

Akande confirmed that though Osinbajo was conveyed to the venue of the event in the same chopper, he returned to the Villa by road.

“VP Osinbajo attended the graduation ceremony of Nigeria Customs Senior Course in Gwagwalada today (Thursday).

“On his way back, it was decided, for technical reasons, not to fly the chopper that had brought him to the venue.

“He drove back to the Presidential Villa and continued his schedule,” Akande wrote.