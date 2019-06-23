Osinbajo arrives New York on 4-day visit

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in New York on a four-day visit to the United States.

Osinbajo on his arrival with members of his entourage at the Sheltair wing of the John F. Kennedy International Aiport at 12.38 a.m. local time (5:38 a.m. Nigeria’s time) was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to the U.S., retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.

Other Nigerian officials of the Nigeria’s missions who joined Nsofor to receive Osinbajo include Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tijani Mohammad-Bande; and the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Ben Okoyen.