Oshodi Council Chairman assures residents of their safety following MC Oluomo’s threat to unleash violence (VIDEO)

Chairman of the Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Bolaji Muse Ariyoh has reassured residents of the area of their safety before, during and after the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Ariyoh gave the assurance on Friday in a broadcast to the people of the area.

Ariyoh’s broadcast was in reaction to comments made by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Oluomo had in a viral video threatened that his boys will attack any local government chairmanship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress that comes out to campaign in the run-up to the party’s primary election.

MC Oluomo has already endorsed Kehinde Oloyede Almarof also known as Kenny Doo as his candidate for the election.

Ariyoh in the broadcast urged all eligible residents of the LG to come out en masse before and during the election to exercise their civic responsibility without fear of violence or molestation.

He described the comments by MC Oluomo as an attempt to cause fear and chaos in the country.

