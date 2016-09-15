Oshodi Comprehensive High School celebrates 35th anniversary reunion

The Oshodi Comprehensive High School Alumni Association (OCHS Alumni) has concluded plans to hold its first National Reunion to mark the 35 years of its establishment.

The OCHS Alumni President, Mr. Hamzat Ganiyu, in a statement, said that the reunion celebration with the theme: “Many Paths, One Spirit”, will be held at White House Hall,beside Bolade Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos.

Ganiyu stressed that “the reunion is expected to bring together the Alumni of school from all over the world.

“The event is being held as part of the 35th anniversary celebrations of the school”.

He stated that 10 distinguished former and current members of staff of the school will be honoured with awards that express the Alumni Association’s appreciation for their service to the school and their contributions to the community at large,

He said that some alumni of the school who are doing great things across the country and around the world would also be honoured at the event.

According to Ganiyu, the event is also designed to raise funds to refurbish some of the structures in the school so as to restore the pride of the institution.

He disclosed that the Special Guest of Honour for the function will be the Permanent Secretary and Tutor General, Lagos State Education District VI, Alhaja Amidat Anifowose, while the Dean, Faculty of Political Science, Edo State University, Prof. Stephen Omodia, will be the Keynote Speaker.

Ganiyu also said that the reunion will be packed with moments to fill a lifetime of memories as alumni will reconnect with classmates, develop new friendships and reminisce younger years.