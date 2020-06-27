Oshiomhole’s camp backtracks, accepts Buni’s c’ttee

Members of the Adams Oshiomhole camp of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have accepted to work with the caretaker committee constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The camp had after the dissolution of the NWC and constitution of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee threatened to take legal action over the matter.

The battle for the soul of the APC has been between the camps of Oshiomhole and that of Victor Giadom. The Oshiomhole camp is populated by loyalists of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Giadom camp has the backing of Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

The anti-Tinubu camp (Giadom) had immediately after the NEC meeting on Thursday backed the resolution. It was the camp that summoned the NEC meeting.

Many members of the pro-Tinubu camp said they were no longer seeking legal action.

A leader of the camp who does not want to be named said they had accepted the decision of the NEC and would work with the caretaker committee for it to reposition the party.

“As stated in our statement yesterday (Thursday), we have consulted with all key stakeholders in our party. A collective statement will be issued soon to bring this matter to closure. “We have all agreed to rally behind the president, all of us have also accepted the decision of NEC and we will all work with the caretaker committee in organising, repositioning and preparing our party for the convention within this six months mandate that was given.

“We will work together as a family for the unity of the party so that all negative noises that led to this decision can be put to an end so that Mr. President will have peace of mind to focus on good governance for the benefit of all,” he said. The party chieftain added…

”The issue of litigation is out of it as we have agreed to cooperate with the caretaker committee as members of the party and not as NWC members. All of us are on the same page that we should accept the authority and decision of President Muhammadu Buhari.”