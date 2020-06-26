Oshiomhole moves out of APC national secretariat

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Thursday packed his belongings and left the national secretariat of the party.

One of Oshiomhole ’s aides, popularly called Sam, led three of his other personal staff to move his belongings from the premises .

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party had on Thursday dissolved the Oshiomhole- led National Working Committee (NWC).

The dissolution of the NWC followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s recommendation.

The party’s NEC subsequently appointed Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman Caretaker/Extra-ordinary convention committee of the party.

He will oversee the affairs of the party for six months with Senator John Akpanudoede as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Stella Okotete, Dr. James Lalu , Sen. Abubakar Yusuf , Rep Akinyemi Olaide, David Lyon, Abba Ari, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Barr. Ismail Ahmed .

The committee will next week resume full operations at national secretariat of the party.

Staff of the party , who had gathered at the premises, shortly after the dissolution of the NWC was announced looked on as Oshiomhole’s aides moved his effects into the van.