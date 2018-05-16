Oshiomhole meets APC caucus in House of Reps

Immediate past Governor of Edo Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday met with caucus of the APC in the House of Representatives over his intent to become chairman of the party.

Oshiomhole declared to run for the position last week, ahead of the APC National Convention scheduled for 23 June.

He told the Speaker Yakubu Dogara-led caucus that his background had prepared him for the task.

“I have come as a member of the APC family. I had the opportunity to function as district officer in one of the provinces, officially called governor in Edo state,” he said.

“I completed my tenure and handed over on Nov. 12, 2016 to a successor from my own party. And so, APC has continued to provide leadership at the level of the state government in Edo State.

“The good news which I considered as my strong point is that my background prepared me for this kind of role.

“As president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), my deputy was elected on his own merit as well and every other members of the central working committee of the NLC.”