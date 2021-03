Suspected herdsmen on Saturday afternoon attacked the convoy of the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The incident, according to the state government official, happened at Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road.

It was also gathered that the governor was returning to Makurdi from Gboko when the suspected herdsmen opened fire on his convoy but were repelled by his security men.

Witnesses said there was heavy exchange of gunfire between the attackers and the governor’s security detail.