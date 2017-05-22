Ooni of Ife, Oba of Lagos reconcile at Obasanjo’s son wedding in Lagos

The supremacy battle between Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, a.k.a “Olowoeko“ may have come to an end, as it seems the rift has been resolved by the two parties.

The historical event took place penultimate Saturday 13th of May, 2017 at the wedding of Olujonwo, the son of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Temitope, the daughter of Chief Kessington Adebutu’s wedding in Lagos. The wedding kicked off amidst pomp and pageantry on Thursday 11th of May at the spacious Balmoral Conventional Centre, Federal palace Hotel on Victoria Island, while the grand reception was at Eko Hotel & Suite in V.I.

The events had Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Former Governor Gbenga Daniel and Wife, Olufunke and host of others in attendance. Though, Oba Railwan Akiolu was not at the church service in Marina but his 3 wives were in attendance with the white cap chiefs before they were later joined by Oba Rilwan Akiolu, at the reception.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu was already seated at few minutes past 3pm. He was among prominent Nigerians at the high table with Mrs Caroline Adebutu, the first wife of Baba Ijebu, Otunba Oyewole Johnson Fasawe, and Former Governor Gbenga Daniel to mention few.

At few minutes past 4pm, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was ushered into the hall as usual in his usual regalia signature style with traditional Ooni royal flutters singing his praise. Oba Rilwan Akiolu who was already seated turned in his direction as he saw Oba Adeyeye coming towards him. Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi walked straight to where Oba Akiolu was seated to pay homage to him. Oba Akiolu also raised his royal horse whip to him while Ooni used his royal staff to exchange pleasantries.

Ooni‘s wife, Olori Wuraola Otiti clad in her flowing gown and was later introduced to Oba Akiolu as his wife and Oloori Wuraola quickly knelt down to greet ‘Olowoeko‘ to receive his royal blessing. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi later joined the newly had couple with their parents at the podium later for the royal blessing.

A popular Lagos Party Crier, fondly called ‘bike-bike’ immediately started praising the 2 Yoruba Monarchs and told the large guests that they should go to town with the news that the coast is clear now as the 2 kings have embraced peace.

Not many will forget the royal battle which took place at a formal public function in Lagos at the World Conference of Banking Institute hosted by the chattered Institutes of Bankers in Nigeria.

From the clip which was shared on social media, the Ooni arrived at the event and met Oba Rilwan Akiolu at the event. When the revered Monarch offered Oba of Lagos a hand in greeting, he was believed to have snubbed because of the way he waved his hand. The battle lasted for few weeks.