The Arole Oodua, Ooni Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has concluded plans to confer the prestigious chieftaincy title of ODOLE OODUA on Sir Adebutu Adebukunola Kesington .

The conferment will take place on October 19, 2019 at the Ile-Oodua, the Ooni’s palace, Ile-Ife.

The Odole is a special office which works closely with the Ooni in rallying the descendants of Oduduwa wherever they are in the world for unity, peace and progress of the race.

The Odole Oodua, a position once occupied by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and subsequently by Chief G.O.K Ajayi is a highly revered chieftaincy in Yorubaland .

Kensington is the third in the line for the position.

Adebutu, a revered tycoon and philanthropist, is the chairman of Premier Lotto Limited, a Gaming Company incorporated in 2001 to carry out the Lotto business in Nigeria.

Adebutu, fondly called Baba Ijebu, hails from Iperu Remo in the present Ikenne Local Government area of Ogun State