Onigbongbo council boss, Babatunde Oke dies of COVID-19

Council chairman for Onigbongbo in Lagos, Mr Babatunde Oke, is dead. He died early today from complications arising from COVID-19 complications.

He was 57 years old.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Oke died today at St. Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island, where he was moved, when his illness became critical.

He was initially receiving treatment at the Gbagada isolation centre

Oke was spending his second term as the council chairman.

He was the second council boss to die of COVID-19.

In June, Augustine Adeoye Arogundade, chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA also succumbed to COVID-19.