Ondo suspends activities of Okada riders’ union

Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has suspended the activities of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye yesterday.

Consequently, the executive body of the association in the state has been dissolved with immediate effect.

The suspension of the activities of the association according to the statement follows several complaints of illegal activities leveled against the body.

Governor Akeredolu asks all commercial motorcycle riders in the state to comply with the directive and maintain the peace.

The office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties & Strategy is to take over the running of the activities of the association in the interim.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government has directed all Okada unions operating under the umbrella body, COMTRA, which comprises ACCOMORAN, NATOMORA, OSOBRA, OKADA (RTEAN) and OKADA (NURTW) to wait for directives on their operations from the Office of the Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties and Strategy.

All operators under COMTRA are to desist from collecting tickets of whatever description from any unauthorized persons forthwith.

All operators are to await further directives on ticketing from the Government.

Security operatives have been directed to apprehend anybody or groups of persons who may indulge in acts which violate the express prohibition of sales of ticket as directed by the Governor.