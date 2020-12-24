Ondo, Ogun stop ‘cross over’ vigils

Ondo and Ogun state governments have cancelled cross over vigils and shifted the resumption of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools to January 18.

Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus Prof. Adesegun Fatusi made the state measures known at a news conference on Wednesday in Akure.

Fatusi, also the vice-chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, said the committee has had extensive interaction with various stakeholders, physically and virtually on the need to take proactive measures against the second wave of COVID-19.

According to him, the state is working assiduously to ensure it records no substantial case during the second wave of the pandemic.

He implored people to pay due attention and observe the precautionary measures put in place to safeguard them.

The chairman explained that no church service organised in respect of the New Year must exceed 10 p.m. until further notice, in line with the Federal Government’s protocols.

According to him, government and business offices shall continue to open, with strict compliance to COVID-19 precautionary measures, while markets shall continue to operate in line with the laid down protocols.

“Night clubs and relaxation spots must not operate beyond 10p.m., picnics can operate but in open space and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who called for restraint in celebrations during the Christmas and New Year festivities, announced the suspension of street carnivals, crowded cross-over night service, parties and similar gatherings.

The governor also directed all civil servants and other government workers in the state to proceed on Christmas and New Year holiday from today.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, the directives were issued on Wednesday after a meeting between the state government and religious leaders from the League of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders as part of the measures and guidelines for public health as the state prepares for a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.