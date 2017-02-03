Ondo LG chairman dies after political meeting

Agunola Omomowo, chairman of Ilaje local government council in Ondo state, has died.

Bode Omoyoloye, special adviser on media to the deceased, said he died in Akure after attending a political meeting on Friday.

He described the death as a “rude shock”, saying Omoyoloye was not having any illness before the unfortunate incident.

“He was not showing any sign of sickness before his death because he left Igbokoda to Akure for a political meeting with his vice and the secretary,” he said.

“After the meeting, he slept in an undisclosed hotel, but he slumped before he got to his car and died before getting to the hospital.

“He was a fine gentleman, easy going and generous to all since he became the council chairman.”

The deceased walked to his car by himself but slumped and was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital in Akure, where he died.

He was elected as the council chairman at the April 23 local government poll.

The late Omomowo, aged 61, hailed from Obe Rewoye community in Ilaje.