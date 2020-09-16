Ondo election: PDP condemns attack on Jegede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for Ondo governorship election on Wednesday vehemently condemned the attack on the party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede by hooded men.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the council, who made the declaration at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, alleged that the attackers were in the convoy of “jittery” Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said in PDP members were severely wounded and their campaign vehicles vandalized.



The campaign spokesman said: “This attack by APC assailants with Governor Akeredolu reportedly in the convoy, confirms that the failed Ondo State governor is mortally afraid of Eyitayo Jegede, as a result of his soaring popularity and now seeks every means to scuttle the decision of the people elect him (Jegede) on October 10.

“It is indeed unfortunate that Governor Akeredolu will opt to tread this path, as already confirmed by the self-confessed APC militant and former APC chairman in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke, who openly boasted that the governor was behind the violent attacks against our candidate and campaign in the state.

“Evidently, Governor Akeredolu and his party are intimidated by Eyitayo Jegede’s soaring rating as well as the warm reception he has been receiving from leaders and groups across the state and had to attack him in Oba Akoko, where he was received by the highly revered Oloba of Oba, Oba Nathaniel Adegoroye.



