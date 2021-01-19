Omotola Ekeinde’s cheating scandal gets messier

Barely minutes after Omotola Ekeinde responded to Gist Lover’s claim on her affair with politician Adams Oshiomhole, a new revelation has come up!

It ll started days ago when @Gistlover accused the mother of 4 of having an affair with the politician.

Reacting to this, the 42 year-old actress wrote on Instagram;

“I ordinarily don’t do this but after thinking about it thoroughly and seeking advice I have decided to!

So.this Blog ran this story and people started coming to my page. I’ve always known there are people who are sick and will tell you stories that have Never happened but to publish that on a platform as big as Instagram? You must be held accountable ….

*** I have demanded they FINISH and PROVE THIS STORY … problem is, this blog is hiding under anonymity! ( faceless blogging ) There are more credible blogs out there … follow blogs with accountability.

Can everyone who loves me and what i have stood for all these years pls….report this page

And to those of you are addicted to cheap gossip. If you’re not interested in damaging ppl unnecessarily then demand proof of this Story! I’m giving this 24hrs! Thanks.”

Interestingly, the blog has now responded with even more revelations about how Omotola Ekeinde is not only seeing Adams Oshiomhole but also how her husband, Captain Ekeinde is not innocent as well.

Gist Lover moments ago wrote “In as much as I no want make person own spoil,but I hate it when people who are full of shit are quick to defend themselves as if they are saint,I am no saint either and mogba(I agree) una wan do una motivational shit it should be on the gram o not for people like us wey sabi una o,people are in my dm saying I should not scatter her marriage, Na she wan scatter her Marriage so o,Na jeje I dey wey she dey dare me say make! post something wey you know say you do O learn decorum baby girl you can only rant when you

can beat your chest say all wetin I type no be true okay I no wan spoil any marriage o but where shoudl I start from like this?shey Na peace hotel for Omole story make I take start abi the saga wey happen for blood sister shoot, Tony Umeh and Mama G be Eye witness for that shoot,abil don talk too much?

or should I start form omokore abi Na SIFAX? which one?abi Tchidi,let me waka in peace for now,marriage will not spoil in Jesus name, those in my dm saying I want to ruin her marriage,mbanu marriage no fit spoil o,0ga sef get him own parol so we meuveee, let me drink water first and mind my business, Marriage won’t spoil in Jesus Name,Selah.”