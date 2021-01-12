Omoni Oboli loses MIL

Popular Nigrian actress and producer, Omoni Oboli is bereaved as her Mother-in-law just passed away.

The actress’ husband, Nnamdi Oboli jus lost his mother.

She announced the passing of her mother-in-law on social media saying how much they’ll miss her.

She wrote, “Our matriarch 🙏🏾 Mrs. Oboli 🖤. We will miss you. No words 💔 😇”.

Nigerian celebrities took to her comment section to console her. See some below;

This comes weeks after Omoni Oboli and her husband got married again.

To celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, beautiful actress Omoni Oboli and husband, Nnamdi Oboli have renewed their marital vows and held a shoot that has got the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic and more rejoicing.

Sharing a photo from the wedding vow renewal shoot, Omoni Oboli on Instagram wrote “Been married to this AMAZING man for 20 years 🥂 @nnamdioboli…Through 20 Christmases and New Years, God has kept us. #Thankful #Blessed #Love PS: Anniversary was in Oct but didn’t want to end this 20th year without a shoot 🙏🏾 After all is said and done, FAMILY is EVERYTHING”