Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Akanbi shows off table tennis skills [VIDEO]

Before he became the paramount ruler of Iwo Kingdom in 2015 , Oluwo of Iwo , Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi had been a lover of games.

Even as the King, his love for sports did not die. On several occasions, he made out times to play with some of his old friends and subjects.

Oba Akanbi sporting skills has again been exposed. A video footage of him showing off his incredible skills in a game of table tennis is currently trending on social media platforms.

With the astounding speed and agility, Oba Akanbi who is 52 showed he was a force to be reckoned with at the ping pong table during his youthful days.

In the video, Oba Akanbi showed the old skills are still in place. His opponent in the game, a much younger person engaged Oba Akanbi in the game of wit in one of the rooms in his palace.

