Oluomo emerges Ogun Assembly Speaker

The former deputy speaker in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo representing Ifo l, has emerged the new Speaker of the ninth assembly.

Oluomo emerged unopposed while Hon Oludare Kadiri of Ijebu North emerged as the deputy speaker.

Oluomo and his deputy were nominated by Hon Olakunle Sobukola representing Ikenne and was seconded by Hon Adegoke Olusesi Adeyanju representing Egbado North l.

The new assembly consists of 26 members in which 15 members are from the All Progressives Congress (APC), seven members from the Allied People’s Movement (APM), three members from the Africa Democratic Congress and one member from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker promised to deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroots.