Okorocha talks tough, insists he is APC leader

Governor Rochas Okorocha today, January 16,2018 met with stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State mainly those in his Rescue Mission camp where he among other things promised to unveil his successor soon.

Okorocha said mock Primaries will be held for those aspiring for various positions just as he kicked against opposition forces in the party.

The Governor declared that he is the authentic leader of the party, urging them to disregard anyone who claims to be leader of the party in the State. He urged party faithful to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re election bid in 2019.

Among those present at the meeting held at the International Conference Centre, Owerri include party officers from the Ward,LGA and State levels. Others include government appointees and members of the Imo State House of Assembly.

He commended party members in the state for their steadfastness, urging them not to be deceived by anyone.

The Governor described the APC as the only political party in Nigeria that has the interest of the masses at heart especially in Imo State, assuring that soon congresses will be held.

He disclosed that President Buhari would be visiting Imo State in March on a 3-day working visit to commission all the projects he has put in place since 2011 he was elected as governor.

On the mock primaries, he emphasized that the practice would ensure only credible and quality aspirants and eventual candidates are elected.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator representing Okigwe zone, Senator Benjamin Uwajumuogu at State House, Abuja.

Photos of the meeting surfaced on the social media sparking speculations which range from the sublime to the ridiculous

Imo APC has been sharply polarized. Two strong camps have emerged in the party. One led by the Governor and the other made up of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Senator Ositia Izunaso, Senator Benjamin Uwajunuogu, Hon.Emeka Nwajiuba and others.

The battle for 2019 Imo APC ticket is the bone of contention with Okorocha determined to have his successor on the ticket while Senator Araraume seems not to be swayed with Okorocha’s intent.