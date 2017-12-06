Okorocha renames Ministry of Happiness

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state on Wednesday renamed the Ministry of Happiness and Couple Fulfillment, saying it was an error.

Recall that the governor had on Monday announced the appointment of his sister, Ogechi Ololo, as the ministry’s Commissioner.

However, the governor, in a press release on Wednesday, noted that there was a typo in the naming of the new ministry.

“There was a typographic error in the first statement issued on the swearing in of the new commissioners,” the statement read.

“The word “Couple” was inadvertently written, instead of the word “Purpose,” we regret that.”

It added that the “real essence of life is to be happy and to fulfill one’s purpose in life; Government officials are elected to address this.

“Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment Ministry therefore, is established for the lost time to correct the policy framework to guide ministries and departments on what they must do to guarantee the citizens’ happiness and contribute better to the society.

“This is the very reason people elect their leaders: to guarantee their happiness and purpose fulfillment. A great leader therefore, is one who provides happiness to the people.”