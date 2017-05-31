Okorocha fires all Commissioners

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sacked the State Executive Council and 27 local government transition committees with immediate effect.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Okorocha’s principal secretary, Pascal Obi, on Tuesday.

The Governor has ordered all former members of the executive to hand over to permanent secretaries or the most senior director in their ministries.

However, the secretary to the government, the chief of staff, chairmen and members of statutory commissions such as ISEC, Civil Service Commission, local government service commission were not affected.

“Also not affected in the cabinet shake-up are the state universal basic education board, the judicial service commission, and the house of assembly service commission.

“The governor also dissolved the 27 transition committees (TC) of the 27 local government areas in the state.

“The transition committee (TC) chairmen are advised to hand over to the directors of administration and general services of their respective council areas.

“The governor appreciates the contributions of the TC chairmen to the success of the rescue mission and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read

Okorocha took a similar action in 2013, when he sacked members of the state executive council mid-way into their weekly meeting