Ogun Governorship: Amosun’s candidate, Adebutu agree on how to share power

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is making final preparations for the governorship election, two key political figures in Ogun State have agreed on how to share power and split contracts in the new government.

The duo of Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Ladi Adebutu, who lost the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun, agreed on who will get what in the yet to be formed government.

The duo are serving members of the House of Representatives.

Akinlade, who enjoys the support of Ibikunle Amosun, governor of the state, decamped to APM after losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to Dapo Abiodun.

Buruji Kashamu, a serving senator, secured the ticket of the PDP, against the wish of Adebutu.

With the alliance between the duo, Adebutu is expected to mobilise members of his faction of the PDP to support Akinlade’s victory.

The agreement is to be valid for a period of three years from the March 7 date when it was signed.

“The parties hereby agree to work together and support to ensure the victory of Hon. Akinlade at the March 09, 2019 Governorship election in Ogun State,” the document read.

“That Senator Amosun and Hon. Akinlade hereby agree and Ladi Adebutu concur to the following allocation of positions in Government and immediate attention to the infrastructure projects as listed herewith:

“Commissioners (2), Senior Special Assistants (3), Special Advisers (2), Special Assistants (5), Chairman — SUBEB or Local Government Service Commission, DG-Lands or OPIC Chairman.”

The agreement also include the award of contracts for “100 kilometres of community roads per federal constituency per annum, Ilisan-Ago Iwoye road, Iperu/Ilisan cargo airport (reactivation), OKFTZ, 5 mini-water works including reticulations per federal constituency, Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu dualisation, Ijebu Ode-Ejinrin dualisation and Oba Erinwole By-Pass Sagamu.”

Also included in the agreement for the Adebutu-led group are appointments in executive director and director positions in key federal government agencies. The agencies include “MINT, FHA, FERMA, BOI, FEDERAL MORTGAGE BANK, OGUN-OSUN RIVER BASIN, NERFUND, PTDF, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION-fCT, NIGERIA AGRICULTURAL BANK, NIGERIA RAILWAY CORPORATION, PRO-CHANCELLOR (ANY FEDERAL UNIVERSITY), DUKE, NAPIEMS.”

“The understanding is made with copious note that Sen Ibikunle Amosun and Hon Akinlade, have respectfully agreed to implement all the above stated clauses with each assuming shared responsibilities on those projects in Ogun Central and West Districts respectfully,” the document read.