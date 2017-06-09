Ogun declares June 12 public holiday

Consistent with its practice in the past six years, and, as a way of identifying with and keeping the ideas of June 12 alive, the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has declared Monday, June 12, 2017 as work-free.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abeokuta, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa.

According to the statement, the annual holiday is in honour of the late illustrious son of the state, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, widely believed to have won the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election, which marked a unique watershed in Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement read in part, “This year’s celebration will feature the annual ‘Democracy Walk’, which will be led by the governor, starting from the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta at 7am.

“The walk is expected to take participants through major roads in the state capital to the Abiola family homestead at Oke-Ido, Gbagura, Abeokuta North Local Government Area, where special prayers and speeches will be made.

“Later in the day, an inspirational stage play, ‘Oju Kelekun’ (farewell to reproach), directed by Prof. Bakare Ojo Rasaki, will be performed at the June 12 Cultural Centre, between 3:45 and 6:00pm.”