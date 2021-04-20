Ogun 2023: Baba Ijebu’s son, Ladi begs for forgiveness from resentful PDP members

Oladipupo Adebutu, the first son of Sir Kessington Adebutu popularly known as Baba Ijebu has begged for forgiveness from all those who he has offended since he joined politics.

Ladi made this known on Monday while speaking at a Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) stakeholders meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ladi , who has signified his intention to again contest the 2023 governorship election in Ogun pleaded with his opponents in the PDP to sheath their sword and join him in his determination to build a strong and virile state.

“If I offended any of you here please forgive me.”

Ladi, also said he has forgiven his political opponents.

He urged all party members to joined hand and work for the success of the PDP in the 2023 election.

Recall that Ladi was the elected PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2019 governorship before the court upturned the party’s decision and declared late Buruji Kashamu as the party’s candidate for the election.