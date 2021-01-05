Obaseki tenders school certificates

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has tendered his educational certificates at the Federal High Court, Abuja where he is facing a certificate forgery case.

The case was instituted against him by the All Progressives Congress and its chieftain Williams Edobor, with a view to get INEC disqualify him as a candidate in the governorship election held last September.

Presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed admitted the documents as exhibits while the defendants 1st witness Charity Aguobawekhina attested to their originality.

The documents admitted are Obaseki’s primary school leaving certificate of 1971, Ordinary level certificate of 1973 and higher school certificate 1976.

Other documents admitted are Governor Obaseki’s Bachelor of Art degree certificate issued by the University of Ibadan in 1979 and Master’s degree certificate issued to him by the Pace University, New York in 1994.

Counsel to the plaintiffs Akin Olujimi objected to the primary school certificate and original copy of his certificate from the University of Ibadan.

He said the documents were not frontloaded and all arguments in respect to the objections raised will be taken to the final written address.