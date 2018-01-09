Obasanjo undecided yet over Buhari’s second term ambition

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed his stance on the second-term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said it was not yet the right time for him to determine if he will be in support of Buhari’s re-election bid in 2019.

Obasanjo spoke on Monday after delivering a speech titled, “Leadership in the African Context – How to Drive Transformational Change in African Countries,” at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

The event, which was organised by Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) to announce the 2017/18 scholarship recipients, attracted hundreds of people from the university community and beyond.

When asked by journalists about his decision on Buhari’s re-election bid, Obasanjo said it was not ripe to consider answering such question.

The former President threw his weight behind Buhari of the All progressives Congress in 2015 after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which brought him to power for eight years.

Monday’s comment was not the first time Obasanjo would decline to endorse Buhari’s second bid.

Obasanjo had in an interview in September revealed that he would only support Buhari for re-election in 2019 after a review of his performance towards the end of his current four-year term.

It was also not immediately clear how Obasanjo’s latest comments would be seen by Buhari who has already commenced groundwork for re-election.

It emerged last Wednesday that the president had appointed Rotimi Amaechi, his minister of transport who ran his campaign in 2015, as the director of his 2019 campaign.