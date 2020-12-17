Obasanjo, Makinde in closed-door meeting in Ibadan

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday visited Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan.

Obasanjo arrived at the governor’s office at about 9.45 a.m., and after a brief exchange of pleasantries, the duo went into the office of the governor where they held a closed-door meeting, which lasted till 11 a.m.

Thursday’s meeting is the third between the duo since Makinde was elected governor last year.

Their first was a few weeks after Makinde was sworn-in as governor while the second was in January this year in Abeokuta.