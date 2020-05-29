Obasanjo express support for AfDB President, Adesina

Apparently miffed by the United States of America’s stance on the alleged ethical impropriety allegations leveled against the African Development Bank (AfDB’s) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, by some faceless ‘Concerned Staff’ of the bank, the Federal Government on Thursday charged the Board of development finance institution to ignore the U.S call and follow laid down processes to protect and preserve the bank.

This is even as a former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, also lent his voice to oppose the U.S’ stance in a letter addressed Obasanjo, in his letter dated May 26, 2020 and addressed to 13 former African leaders, advocated the collaboration of the leaders to jointly defend the Bank.

In his letter, Obasanjo expressed worry that despite Adesina’s performance at the Bank, there were plots to frustrate his re-election slated for August this year.

The former President wrote: “If we do not rise up and defend the African Development Bank, this might mean the end of the African Development Bank, as its governance will be hijacked away from Africa

“We should speak against the introduction of alien practices being recommended by some parties given that such recommendation falls outside the laid down procedure, laws, rules and regulations of the Bank.

It is also critical that we emphasize the need for the AfDB to remain an Africa-focused development Bank rather than one which serves interests outside Africa,” Obasanjo added.