Obasanjo cries out over alleged threat to his life by Ibrahim Seriki

Sodiq Ayoola Obasanjo, an indigene of Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State has cried out on alleged threat to his life by one of the children of the evicted Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Ibrahim Saliu Sarki.

Ibrahim’s rage of messages to Ayoola on Facebook read:

“You will soon be displaced too, you think a town can do what you people did and have peace for life? Impossible.”

“We will never forget this, expect yours soon, you must be evicted too by fire by force.”

“Go and tell commissioner of police, you think you people are wise?

“How many people was (sic) kidnapped in Igboora, Eruwa and Oke-Ogun, why those people not accused and attack (sic) their Seriki, you think we will forgive you?”.

Obasanjo, recounting his experience ever since the eviction of Alhaji Abdulkadir Seriki from Igangan, said he and some other residents of the town had been living in palpable tension due to the manner of threats some people from the Fulani extraction issued through text messages and monitored phone calls.

“For the past few months, I have decided not to post or comment on any issue at all because I know what that means”.

“They (Fulanis) have penned down some names to be dealt with as they suspect our role during the struggle”.

“Out of their evil plots, they would call me with strange number and rain curses on me with threats”, Ayoola disclosed.

Recall that this is not be the first time Ibrahim Seriki will be threatening some Indigenes of Ibarapa. The manner of such threats was also issued to one Olajire Anifowose (DjCandy), the converner, Ibarapa Merit Awards barely two days after his father (Saliu) was evicted from Igangan.

Ibrahim, in his message, to DjCandy on January 24, said:

“Don’t worry, you will beg and nobody will hear your plea just wait, Igboho will come and secure you everyday”.

It was gathered that Ibrahim’s threat triggered public reactions in Ibarapa and beyond as different individuals called on the authorities in the region not to take his statement with levity.

Sodiq Ayoola Obasanjo who had been persistently threatened by Ibrahim Seriki, however, called on the people of the region and the government to come to his rescue.

“My life is in danger, I can no longer sleep with my two eyes closed”.

“These threats are getting to much. I thought they were joking until they migrated from Facebook messages to text messages, now calls with private numbers”.

“This is what I have been living with for the past few months now”, Ayoola lamented.