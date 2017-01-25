Obasanjo canvasses for Igbo Presidency in 2019

FORMER president Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind the South-East geopolitical zone in producing the next president of the country in 2019 general elections.

He said this on Tuesday while playing host to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter, at his Abeokuta Hilltop residence, that the problem of marginalisation and justice had been a major source of concern of conflict between ethnic and regional divisions, hence, his resolve to back the region.

The region, in the 57 years of independence of the country, had not produced a democratically elected president, saying he worked for the emergence of South-South president in 2009, in the spirit of justice and fairness.

He similarly shared the view with the aspirations of the people of Ogun West senatorial district in producing the next governor.

Obasanjo said, “Irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-East should have a go at the Presidency too. The same is happening here. If Ijebu and Egba have produced the governor, it is only fair and just to allow the Yewa or Ogun West to also produce governor. Or else, one day, they will also stand up and take up arms against this injustice against them. That is my personally position on this.”

Commenting on the Southern Kaduna crisis, the former president cautioned Nigerians not to comment on the incident if they do not have detailed reports.

“My findings so far show that everyone is talking from the position of strength. People are not talking from knowledge of what they know and this is not helping. We must be able to dump all our sentiments to overcome the challenges.

“Just like other cases of injustice around us, we need peace; it is only peace with justice that can solve all these crises. Genuine peace is what everyone is craving for and this can only come when there is justice.”

The state CAN chairman, Bishop Tunde – Akin Akinsanya sought for the support of Obasanjo in building Ecumenical Centre in the state, describing the former president as a special gift to Nigeria and the entire world considering his exploits and fatherly role so far.