OAU resumes Feb 7, cancels 2020/2021 session

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have announced February 7, 2021 for resumption of academic activities.

The announcement followed the institution’s senate meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement titled: ‘resumption of academic activities for 2019/2020 academic session’, the institution also cancelled its 2020/2021 session.

It reads “Consequent upon the directive of the Federal Government that schools should re-open, the Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University at its meeting held today (Tuesday), January 19, 2021, announced the following resumption time-table for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session that was suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19:

“February 7, 2021 – Final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Students in the College of Health Sciences and year four students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to come into residence. All other students are to attend their classes virtually.

“February 8, 2021 – Resumption of Lectures.

“The approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition, the Senate approved cancellation of 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“Furthermore, in line with the directives of the Federal Government on prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, the Senate was emphatic on the need for both staff and students to strictly adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols – regular handwashing with soap and running water, use of hand sanitizer, compulsory wearing of face mask; and social distancing.

“Staff, Students and other members of the University Community must also adhere strictly to the recommendations of the COVID-19 Committee of the University.”