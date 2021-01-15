NYSC bans religious gatherings, shifts camp reopening date

The National Youth Service Corps has announced the banning of all forms of religious gatherings at its orientation camps and postponement of reopening date of camps.

NYSC Camp Safe Reopening Project Lead Oyeladun Okunromade stated this on Friday at a sensitisation webinar for the 2020 Batch B Stream II corps members.

Director-General of NYSC Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim as well as the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Chikwe Ihekweazu were in attendance.

Ibrahim said prospective corps members would be allowed on NYSC approved camps nationwide from January 19, 2021.

Also speaking, Okunromade said prospective corps members would resume 200 daily and would be tested for Covid-19 upon getting to NYSC camps.

The NYSC official warned that prospective corps members who fail to resume at their allotted dates risk resuming with the next batch.

She said prospective corps members are required to fill certain forms on the NYSC website to book their resumption dates.

“There won’t be any form of religious gatherings in camp. We encourage virtual activities,” she said, adding that prospective corps members are required to come to the camp with their face masks and other personal protective materials as the NYSC would not provide those.

She added that sit-ins would not be allowed at the maami market.