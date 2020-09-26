NUPENG, Civil Service Union join strike

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Civil Service Union have directed their members to get ready to participate actively in the nationwide protest slated to commence on Monday.

In a statement directing NUPENG members to mobilise for the industrial action, the union’s General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, said: “You are hereby directed to mobilise all our formal and informal sectors members in your Zone to adequately mobilize for the successful execution of this resolution. You are further directed to set up task forces in your Zone to enforce this very important directive”.

In the same vein, General Secretary of the Nigerian Civil Service Union, Comrade Yahaya Ndako directed its members to comply with the resolve to shut down the country’s economy due to failure of the federal government to reverse the hike in fuel price and electricity tariffs.

The NLC President, Aliyu Wabba, had on Thursday dismissed the order of the Industrial court stopping the strike, saying he had not been served, adding that the group that filed the suit was not his employers.

He asked, “How does that (injunction) affect me if I have not been served? Have I been served? Are they our employers? What relationship do I have with any group?”

Ngige Warns Against Lawlessness

Meanwhile, the Labour Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige has appealed to the labour leaders to obey the court order restraining them from embarking on the strike.

Ngige told THISDAY yesterday that it was important for the leadership of the labour unions to respect the court orders restraining them from going ahead with the strike on Monday.

He disclosed that the ministry had followed the directive of the National Industrial Court, by publishing its proceedings in three national dailies on Friday, saying any excuse that they did not have copies of the court pronouncement would amount to a fraud.

He explained that the federal government would continue to explore ways to stave off the planned industrial dispute throughout the weekend, by reaching out to the leadership of the NLC) and the TUC.