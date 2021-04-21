Nude Photo: Actress Akuapem Poloo granted N5.6million bail

A High Court sitting in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, April 21, granted convicted Ghanian actress Akuapem Poloo ¢80,000 (about N5.6million) bail with two sureties to be justified.

MyJoyOnline reports that as part of her bail condition, the social media sensation born Rosemond Brown has to report to the case investigator every two weeks. She is also supposed to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.

Akuapem Poloo was slapped with a 90-day sentence on Friday, April 16, by the Circuit Court for posting naked pictures of herself and her son on social media. She was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to all three counts she was charged with. [Swipe]