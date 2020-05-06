NTA manager, Ayinde Soaga, tests positive for Covid-19

The general manager of the Nigerian Television Authority in Kastina, Ayinde Soaga, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The family of the NTA boss in a statement issued by Kehinde Soaga, affirmed that the journalist had called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control officials to carry out the test on him.

The family of Alhaj Ayinde Soaga, GM, NTA Katsina appreciates the numerous phone calls and concern raised about the report as regards his testing positive to COVID 19.

We wish to confirm that he is in high spirit not bedridden as he personally called in the NCDC officials to carry out the test on him,” the statement said.