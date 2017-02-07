We do not have direct access to Buhari in the UK – Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has admitted that they don’t have direct access to his principal, who is currently in the UK.

Adesina was speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday morning, where he revealed that they speak to those around Buhari.

He said: “I am not directly in touch with the President, but I speak with those around him in London.”

This comes a day after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo claimed that he had a long conversation with Buhari (http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/06/cant-reveal-buharis-health-status-osinbajo/).

“Let me first say the President is hale and hearty. I spoke to him just this afternoon and we had a fairly long conversation, he is in good shape and very chatty,” Osinbajo stated.

On the health status of the President and when he is expected back, he said: “just as he has said in his letter to the National Assembly, he needs to go through a cycle of tests and once the test results are seen, he will receive medical advice. We should expect him very soon.”

Buhari who was initially expected to be away for 10 days on Sunday sent a letter to the National Assembly, asking for an indefinite extension of his vacation.