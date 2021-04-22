Nollywood star Baba Ijesha arrested for alleged 7-year rape of minor

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Olarenwaju James, 48, aka Baba Ijesha, a popular Nollywod actor, for defiling a minor

In a statement on Thursday, Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya at Sabo Police Station.

It has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos for investigation.

Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 years old.

Adejobi said the suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has promised that justice will be done in the matter.