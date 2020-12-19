Nollywood couple Bukola Arugba & Damola Olatunji celebrate

Nollywood actress Oluwabukola Awoyemi, aka Arugba clocks a new age today.

The black and beautiful actress took to her Instagram account to celebrate with her fans but noted that she doesn’t want an elaborate celebration this year.

“I changed my mind, I JUST WANNA KEEP IT LOW THIS TIME. This is to all my friends, family, and fans… ever-loyal #bukkiebuddies. Thanks for your continuous love,” Arugba stated on Instagram.

However, Oluwabukola’s husband who is also a popular Yoruba actor, Damola Olatunji (De-Emperor) also took to his page to celebrate his wife.

Damola shared a happy family photo and wrote:

“Someone is +1 today and we can’t just keep quiet. Despite the fact that we respect your decision to keep it low this year, looking back at how loving, caring, and wonderful you are. We want you to know that you are worth been celebrated every day, every hour.

“ANIKE OLUWABUKOLA OREOFE ELEYINJUEGE ADUMAADAN EYINFUNJOWO IBADIARAN MAMA IBEJI .

From TAIWO, KEHINDE AND DAMOLA, WE LOVE YOU AND YOU ARE THE BEST. happy birthday OYAM.”