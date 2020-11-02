Nollywood actress, Rahama Sadau under fire for exposing her body

Nollywood and Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has been blasted by her Muslim followers on Twitter for failing to ‘maintain her innocent image’ after she posted images of herself wearing a gown.

Sadau, had stepped out wearing the gown, which exposed parts of her body.

Her fans were however not happy with the photographs. Some of them wondered why on earth a Muslim lady would expose her body in such a manner on social media.

Others described the photos as “disgusting” complaining that it is against thee teachings of Islam.

For instance, a Twitter user, Mudi Abdullahi Abubakar @mudson6 said “For making me sin with my eyes this morning, I am unfollowing you ASAP.

Another Twitter user, Slim boiVictory hand @Aleeyoumaradun wrote ” We’ll write RIP to this pic when you passed away”

However, many people were quick to defend her and post positive comments on the images.

The annoying part is most of the people here judging her do worse behind closed doors. The skeletons in their closets have got muscles, one person wrote, while another simply commented: My goodness… This is amazing.’