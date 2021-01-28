Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi begins search for a valentine partner

Sensational Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has publicly announced her search for a valentine partner.

According to the mother of one, she needs a partner for valentine and anyone who is interested should signify in her comment section.

In her words;

“WHO WANNA BE MY VAL? #noJokes will be in the comment section”

Kemi Filani recalls that a few hours ago, congratulations were in order for Kemi Afolabi on the opening of her new house in Lagos.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, actress, Biola Bayo wrote;

“Congratulations to my baby Anota…My heart is filled with so much joy and happiness darling…May this be the beginning of a major breakthrough in your life and family by God’s Grace…Keep shining sis @kemiafolabiadesipe”